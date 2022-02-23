Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1255U or Core i3 1215U: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.7 GHz Intel Core i7 1255U with 10-cores against the 1.2 GHz i3 1215U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1215U and 1255U
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1255U
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1255U +37%
7509
Core i3 1215U
5479
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1255U +19%
13594
Core i3 1215U
11445
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1255U +51%
6962
Core i3 1215U
4616
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1255U and i3 1215U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released February 23, 2022 February 23, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-U Alder Lake-U
Model number i7-1255U i3-1215U
Socket BGA-1744 BGA-1744
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) UHD Graphics (64EU)

Performance

Cores 10 6
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 1.7 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 17x 12x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 10MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 12-15 W 12-15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1250 MHz 1100 MHz
Shading Units 768 512
TMUs 48 32
ROPs 24 16
Execution Units 96 64
TGP 15 W 45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1255U
1.69 TFLOPS
Core i3 1215U
1.43 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1255U official page Intel Core i3 1215U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

