Intel Core i7 1255U vs i5 12450H

Intel Core i7 1255U
VS
Intel Core i5 12450H
Intel Core i7 1255U
Intel Core i5 12450H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.7 GHz Intel Core i7 1255U with 10-cores against the 2.0 GHz i5 12450H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12450H and 1255U
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1255U
  • Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 12450H – 15 vs 45 Watt
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1255U +10%
1745
Core i5 12450H
1583
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1255U
7338
Core i5 12450H +25%
9194
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1255U
13360
Core i5 12450H +37%
18263
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1255U
6758
Core i5 12450H +32%
8897
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1255U and i5 12450H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released February 23, 2022 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-U Alder Lake-H
Model number i7-1255U i5-12450H
Socket BGA-1744 BGA-1744
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) UHD Graphics (48EU)

Performance

Cores 10 8
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 1.7 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 17x 20x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 12-15 W 35-45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics (48EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1250 MHz 1200 MHz
Shading Units 768 384
TMUs 48 24
ROPs 24 12
Execution Units 96 48
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1255U
1.69 TFLOPS
Core i5 12450H
0.84 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1255U official page Intel Core i5 12450H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 28

