Intel Core i7 1255U vs i5 12450H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.7 GHz Intel Core i7 1255U with 10-cores against the 2.0 GHz i5 12450H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1255U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 12450H – 15 vs 45 Watt
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1255U +10%
1745
1583
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7338
Core i5 12450H +25%
9194
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3394
Core i5 12450H +6%
3598
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13360
Core i5 12450H +37%
18263
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1255U +2%
1655
1629
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6758
Core i5 12450H +32%
8897
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-U
|Alder Lake-H
|Model number
|i7-1255U
|i5-12450H
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|BGA-1744
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|UHD Graphics (48EU)
Performance
|Cores
|10
|8
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.7 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|17x
|20x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|12-15 W
|35-45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (48EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1250 MHz
|1200 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|384
|TMUs
|48
|24
|ROPs
|24
|12
|Execution Units
|96
|48
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1255U official page
|Intel Core i5 12450H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|28
