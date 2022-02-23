Intel Core i7 1260P vs Apple M2
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 1260P with 12-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M2 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
93
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
47
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
100
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
77
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1260P
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Has 4 more physical cores
- 38% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M2
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i7 1260P – 15 vs 28 Watt
- 12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1937 vs 1734 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1260P +6%
1658
1565
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1260P +4%
9113
8738
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3249
Apple M2 +27%
4115
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1260P +15%
16998
14800
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1724
Apple M2 +12%
1936
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7677
Apple M2 +16%
8901
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|June 6, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Alder Lake-P
|-
|Model number
|i7-1260P
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|Apple M2 GPU
Performance
|Cores
|12
|8
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|21x
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|16MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|20 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|28 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|Apple M2 GPU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1400 MHz
|1456 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|1024
|TMUs
|48
|64
|ROPs
|24
|32
|Execution Units
|96
|128
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|24 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|102.4 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1260P official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
