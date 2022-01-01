Intel Core i7 12700 vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700 with 12-cores against the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600G with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700
- Newer - released 9-months later
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Has 9 MB larger L3 cache size
- 20% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1815 vs 1511 points
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
- Unlocked multiplier
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700 +25%
1878
1503
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700 +43%
16074
11217
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700 +23%
3954
3211
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700 +60%
31736
19896
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700 +20%
1832
1523
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700 +67%
12728
7627
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 1, 2022
|April 13, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Cezanne
|Model number
|i7-12700
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|12
|6
|Threads
|20
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|39x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|10.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|45-65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1500 MHz
|1900 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|448
|TMUs
|16
|28
|ROPs
|8
|7
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12700 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600G official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|24
