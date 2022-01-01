Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12700 or Ryzen 5 5600G: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700 with 12-cores against the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600G with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600G and 12700
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700
  • Newer - released 9-months later
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Has 9 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 20% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1815 vs 1511 points
  • 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700 +25%
1878
Ryzen 5 5600G
1503
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700 +43%
16074
Ryzen 5 5600G
11217
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700 +23%
3954
Ryzen 5 5600G
3211
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700 +60%
31736
Ryzen 5 5600G
19896
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700 +20%
1832
Ryzen 5 5600G
1523
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700 +67%
12728
Ryzen 5 5600G
7627
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12700 and AMD Ryzen 5 5600G

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 1, 2022 April 13, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Cezanne
Model number i7-12700 -
Socket LGA-1700 AM4
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 12 6
Threads 20 12
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 39x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 25MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz 1900 MHz
Shading Units 256 448
TMUs 16 28
ROPs 8 7
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 12700
0.78 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5600G
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12700 official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600G official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 24

