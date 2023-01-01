Intel Core i7 12700H vs AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 12700H with 14-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700H
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Has 8192 KB larger L3 cache size
- 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.55 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS
- Newer - released 1-year later
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers
Promotion
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700H +16%
1790
1537
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700H +71%
16141
9442
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3629
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
26756
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1723
Ryzen 5 7535HS +2%
1752
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700H +62%
12130
7486
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|January 5, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake
|Zen 3+ (Rembrandt)
|Model number
|i7-12700H
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Radeon 660M
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|6
|P-Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.3 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.7 GHz
|4.55 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|-
|E-Threads
|8
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.7 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.5 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|14
|6
|Total Threads
|20
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|33x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
|TDP (PL1)
|35-45 W (configurable)
|35-54 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP (PL2)
|115 W
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|FP7
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Radeon 660M
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1400 MHz
|1900 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|384
|TMUs
|48
|24
|ROPs
|24
|16
|Execution Units
|96
|6
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
| - DDR5-4800
- DDR4-3200
- LPDDR5-5200
- LPDDR4x-4267
| - DDR5-4800
- LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12700H official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|20
Cast your vote
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3