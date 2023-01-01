Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12700H or Ryzen 7 7735HS: what's better?

Intel Core i7 12700H vs AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS

Intel Core i7 12700H
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS
Intel Core i7 12700H
AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 12700H with 14-cores against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7735HS and 12700H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700H
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Has 8192 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1733 vs 1574 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS
  • Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers
  • 1% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.75 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700H +16%
16390
Ryzen 7 7735HS
14074
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700H +4%
26833
Ryzen 7 7735HS
25768
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700H +23%
12253
Ryzen 7 7735HS
9925
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12700H and AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 4, 2022 January 4, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake Zen 3+ (Rembrandt)
Model number i7-12700H -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Radeon 680M

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 6 8
P-Threads 12 16
Base Frequency (P) 2.3 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.7 GHz 4.75 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 -
E-Threads 8 -
Base Frequency (E) 1.7 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.5 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 14 8
Total Threads 20 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 23x 32x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm
Socket BGA-1744 FP7
TDP 35-45 W (configurable) 35-54 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP 115 W -
Peak temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Radeon 680M
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 2000 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 768 768
TMUs 48 48
ROPs 24 32
Execution Units 96 12
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 12700H
1.69 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 7735HS
3.686 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12700H official page AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS or Intel Core i7 12700H?
