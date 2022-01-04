Intel Core i7 12700H vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i7 12700H with 14-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700H
- Newer - released 11-months later
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5900HX – 45 vs 54 Watt
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1491 vs 1340 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1478
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700H +36%
18584
13640
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3257
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
23409
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1342
Ryzen 9 5900HX +11%
1496
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700H +34%
11142
8311
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-H
|Cezanne
|Model number
|i7-12700H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|14
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|33x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|35-54 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100-1400 MHz
|1750 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|512
|TMUs
|48
|32
|ROPs
|24
|8
|Execution Units
|96
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12700H official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|16
