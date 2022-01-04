Intel Core i7 12700H vs Apple M1 Pro
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i7 12700H with 14-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Pro with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
72
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
89
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700H
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- 47% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
- Has 4 more physical cores
Advantages of Apple M1 Pro
- More powerful Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) integrated graphics: 5.2 vs 1.69 TFLOPS
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Consumes up to 33% less energy than the Core i7 12700H – 30 vs 45 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700H +18%
1796
1525
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700H +46%
17518
12003
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700H +1%
1742
1732
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11586
M1 Pro +8%
12459
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|October 18, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Alder Lake-H
|-
|Model number
|i7-12700H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Performance
|Cores
|14
|10
|Threads
|20
|10
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|35x
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|24MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|33.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|30 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1400 MHz
|1296 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|2048
|TMUs
|48
|128
|ROPs
|24
|64
|Execution Units
|96
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|30 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|204.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12700H official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|-
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|-
