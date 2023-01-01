Intel Core i7 12700K vs AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700K with 12-cores against the 4.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 7 7800X3D are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700K
- Has 4 more physical cores
- More than 11° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D
- Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
- Has 71 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1920
Ryzen 7 7800X3D +11%
2139
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
22853
22782
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
4026
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
34528
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
2086
Ryzen 7 7800X3D +8%
2249
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
15458
Ryzen 7 7800X3D +5%
16250
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|January 4, 2023
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake
|Zen 4 (Raphael)
|Model number
|i7-12700K
|-
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|8
|P-Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.6 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.9 GHz
|5 GHz
|E-Cores
|4
|-
|E-Threads
|4
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|2.7 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.8 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|12
|8
|Total Threads
|20
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|44x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|96MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Package
|Transistors
|-
|6.57 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM5
|TDP
|125 W
|120 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|190 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|89°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1500 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|128
|TMUs
|16
|8
|ROPs
|8
|4
|Execution Units
|32
|2
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12700K official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|24
