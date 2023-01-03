Intel Core i7 1355U vs AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.7 GHz Intel Core i7 1355U with 10-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i7 1355U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1355U
- Newer - released 2-years later
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Has 4096 MB larger L3 cache size
- 54% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1711 vs 1108 points
- 25% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4 GHz)
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1355U +51%
1767
1172
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1355U +25%
8954
7146
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2467
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13262
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1355U +55%
1727
1114
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1355U +70%
8476
4984
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Zen 2 (Lucienne)
|Model number
|i7-1355U
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 7
CPU
|P-Cores
|2
|6
|P-Threads
|4
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|1.7 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5 GHz
|4 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|-
|E-Threads
|8
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.2 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.7 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|10
|6
|Total Threads
|12
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|17x
|21x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|FP6
|TDP
|12-15 W (configurable)
|10-25 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP
|55 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1300 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|448
|TMUs
|48
|28
|ROPs
|24
|7
|Execution Units
|96
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1355U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|12
