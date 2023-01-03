Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1360P or M1 Max: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i7 1360P with 12-cores against the 3.2 GHz Apple M1 Max with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Max and 1360P
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1360P
  • Newer - released 8-months later
  • Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of Apple M1 Max
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1360P +22%
1903
M1 Max
1555
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1360P
12388
M1 Max
12422
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1360P
3791
M1 Max +2%
3877
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1360P
21501
M1 Max +3%
22252
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1360P +2%
1827
M1 Max
1790
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1360P
10737
M1 Max +19%
12739
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1360P and Apple M1 Max

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released January 3, 2023 May 7, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Raptor Lake Apple M1
Model number i7-1360P -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 4 8
P-Threads 8 8
Base Frequency (P) 2.2 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5 GHz -
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 2
E-Threads 8 2
Base Frequency (E) 1.6 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.7 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 12 10
Total Threads 16 10
Bus Frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 22x -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 24MB (shared)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors - 57 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
Socket BGA-1744 Apple M-Socket
TDP 20-28 W (configurable) 30 W
Max. Boost TDP 64 W -
Peak temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz 1296 MHz
Shading Units 768 4096
TMUs 48 256
ROPs 24 128
Execution Units 96 -
TGP 15 W 60 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1360P
1.69 TFLOPS
M1 Max
10.4 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR4x-4267 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 8
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 409.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1360P official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 -
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M1 Max or Intel Core i7 1360P?
