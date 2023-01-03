Intel Core i7 13620H vs i5 1335U
We compared two 10-core laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i7 13620H against the 1.3 GHz i5 1335U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Multi-Core Performance
Power Efficiency
Integrated Graphics
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13620H
- Has 12288 KB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13620H +4%
1788
1718
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13620H +111%
15388
7308
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3453
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
16991
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13620H +5%
1781
1698
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13620H +50%
11216
7487
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|January 3, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Raptor Lake
|Model number
|i7-13620H
|i5-1335U
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|2
|P-Threads
|12
|4
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.4 GHz
|1.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.9 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|E-Cores
|4
|8
|E-Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.8 GHz
|0.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.6 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Total Cores
|10
|10
|Total Threads
|16
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|13x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP (PL1)
|35-45 W (configurable)
|12-15 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP (PL2)
|115 W
|55 W
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|BGA-1744
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1500 MHz
|1250 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|640
|TMUs
|32
|40
|ROPs
|16
|20
|Execution Units
|64
|80
|TGP
|45 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
| - DDR5-5200
- DDR4-3200
- LPDDR5-5200
- LPDDR5x-5200
- LPDDR4x-4267
| - DDR5-5200
- DDR4-3200
- LPDDR5-6400
- LPDDR5x-6400
- LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 13620H official page
|Intel Core i5 1335U official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|20
