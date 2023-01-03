Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 13620H or Core i5 1335U: what's better?

Intel Core i7 13620H vs i5 1335U

Intel Core i7 13620H
VS
Intel Core i5 1335U
Intel Core i7 13620H
Intel Core i5 1335U

We compared two 10-core laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i7 13620H against the 1.3 GHz i5 1335U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of power consumption
Integrated Graphics
iGPU capabilities for gaming and 3D-intensive tasks
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1335U and 13620H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13620H
  • Has 12288 KB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13620H +111%
15388
Core i5 1335U
7308
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13620H +50%
11216
Core i5 1335U
7487
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 13620H and i5 1335U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 3, 2023 January 3, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Raptor Lake
Model number i7-13620H i5-1335U
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (64EU) Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 6 2
P-Threads 12 4
Base Frequency (P) 2.4 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.9 GHz 4.6 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 4 8
E-Threads 4 8
Base Frequency (E) 1.8 GHz 0.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.6 GHz 3.4 GHz
Total
Total Cores 10 10
Total Threads 16 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 24x 13x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP (PL1) 35-45 W (configurable) 12-15 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP (PL2) 115 W 55 W
Socket BGA-1744 BGA-1744
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz 1250 MHz
Shading Units 512 640
TMUs 32 40
ROPs 16 20
Execution Units 64 80
TGP 45 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 13620H
1.43 TFLOPS
Core i5 1335U
1.41 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types - DDR5-5200
- DDR4-3200
- LPDDR5-5200
- LPDDR5x-5200
- LPDDR4x-4267		 - DDR5-5200
- DDR4-3200
- LPDDR5-6400
- LPDDR5x-6400
- LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 13620H official page Intel Core i5 1335U official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i7 13620H vs Apple M2 Pro
2. Intel Core i7 13620H vs i7 12700H
3. Intel Core i7 13620H vs i7 13700H
4. Intel Core i7 13620H vs i5 13420H
5. Intel Core i7 13620H vs AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
6. Intel Core i5 1335U vs AMD Ryzen 5 7520U
7. Intel Core i5 1335U vs AMD Ryzen 5 7530U
8. Intel Core i5 1335U vs i7 1355U
9. Intel Core i5 1335U vs i5 1135G7
10. Intel Core i5 1335U vs i5 1235U
Compare other CPUs (580+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 1335U or i7 13620H?
EnglishРусский