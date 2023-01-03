Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1365U or Ryzen 5 7530U: what's better?

Intel Core i7 1365U vs AMD Ryzen 5 7530U

Intel Core i7 1365U
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 7530U
Intel Core i7 1365U
AMD Ryzen 5 7530U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1365U with 10-cores against the 2.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 7530U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i7 1365U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7530U and 1365U
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1365U
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
  • 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1717 vs 1478 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7530U
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1365U +21%
1752
Ryzen 5 7530U
1444
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1365U +16%
1716
Ryzen 5 7530U
1474
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1365U +39%
9143
Ryzen 5 7530U
6576
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1365U and AMD Ryzen 5 7530U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 3, 2023 January 5, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Zen 3 (Cezanne)
Model number i7-1365U -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 2 6
P-Threads 4 12
Base Frequency (P) 1.8 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 -
E-Threads 8 -
Base Frequency (E) 1.3 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.9 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 10 6
Total Threads 12 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 18x 20x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors - 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
Socket BGA-1744 FP6
TDP 12-15 W (configurable) 15 W
Max. Boost TDP 55 W -
Peak temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz 2000 MHz
Shading Units 768 128
TMUs 48 8
ROPs 24 4
Execution Units 96 2
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1365U
1.69 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 7530U
0.54 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1365U official page AMD Ryzen 5 7530U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 7530U or Intel Core i7 1365U?
