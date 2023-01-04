Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1370P or M2 Pro: what's better?

Intel Core i7 1370P vs Apple M2 Pro

Intel Core i7 1370P
VS
Apple M2 Pro
Intel Core i7 1370P
Apple M2 Pro

We compared two CPUs: the 1.9 GHz Intel Core i7 1370P (desktop) with 14-cores against the 2.4 GHz Apple M2 Pro (laptop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i7 1370P are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Pro and 1370P
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1370P
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • 43% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Consumes up to 7% less energy than the M2 Pro – 28 vs 30 Watt
Advantages of Apple M2 Pro
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • 14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1963 vs 1724 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1370P
n/a
M2 Pro
14232
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1370P
1732
M2 Pro +14%
1968
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1370P
10311
M2 Pro +36%
14060
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1370P and Apple M2 Pro

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released January 4, 2023 June 1, 2023
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Alder Lake-P -
Model number i7-1370P -
Socket LGA-1700 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Apple M2 Pro GPU

Performance

Cores 14 12
Threads 20 12
Base Frequency 1.9 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 3.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 19x -
L1 Cache - 192K (per core)
L2 Cache - 32MB (shared)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 28 W 30 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Apple M2 Pro GPU
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1100-1400 MHz 1398 MHz
Shading Units 768 -
TMUs 48 -
ROPs 24 -
Execution Units 96 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1370P
1.69 TFLOPS
M2 Pro
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 204.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i7 1370P or Apple M2
2. Apple M2 Pro or M1 Max
3. Apple M2 Pro or Intel Core i7 12700H
4. Apple M2 Pro or Apple M2
5. Apple M2 Pro or AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS
6. Apple M2 Pro or Intel Core i9 12900HK

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M2 Pro or Intel Core i7 1370P?
EnglishРусский