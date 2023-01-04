Intel Core i7 1370P vs Apple M2 Pro
We compared two CPUs: the 1.9 GHz Intel Core i7 1370P (desktop) with 14-cores against the 2.4 GHz Apple M2 Pro (laptop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i7 1370P are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
81
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
66
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
95
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
77
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1370P
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- 43% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Consumes up to 7% less energy than the M2 Pro – 28 vs 30 Watt
Advantages of Apple M2 Pro
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Supports quad-channel memory
- 14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1963 vs 1724 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1616
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
14232
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1732
M2 Pro +14%
1968
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10311
M2 Pro +36%
14060
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|January 4, 2023
|June 1, 2023
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Alder Lake-P
|-
|Model number
|i7-1370P
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Apple M2 Pro GPU
Performance
|Cores
|14
|12
|Threads
|20
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.9 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|19x
|-
|L1 Cache
|-
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|32MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|28 W
|30 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Apple M2 Pro GPU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100-1400 MHz
|1398 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|-
|TMUs
|48
|-
|ROPs
|24
|-
|Execution Units
|96
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|204.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
