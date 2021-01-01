Intel Core i7 7700K vs i3 10105F
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 4.2 GHz Intel Core i7 7700K against the 3.7 GHz i3 10105F. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7700K
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 630
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10105F
- Newer - released 4-years and 2-months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Core i7 7700K – 65 vs 91 Watt
- Around 5.84 GB/s (16%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 7700K +3%
474
459
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2226
Core i3 10105F +7%
2371
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 7700K +3%
2786
2701
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700K +10%
9892
8986
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 7700K +4%
1196
1146
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700K +17%
4728
4037
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|February 15, 2021
|Launch price
|350 USD
|97 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-7700K
|i3-10105F
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|42 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|100x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|91 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 7700K official page
|Intel Core i3 10105F official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
