Intel Core i7 7700K vs i7 6700K
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 4.2 GHz Intel Core i7 7700K against the 4 GHz i7 6700K. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7700K
- Newer - released 1 year and 5 months later
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
- Around 1.66 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i7 6700K
- Unlocked multiplier
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 7700K +10%
461
418
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700K +7%
2186
2047
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 7700K +11%
2765
2483
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7700K +8%
9591
8896
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 7700K +3%
1181
1152
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4578
4598
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|August 5, 2015
|Launch price
|350 USD
|350 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Skylake
|Model number
|i7-7700K
|i7-6700K
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|Intel HD Graphics 530
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|42 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|100x
|40x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|1.75 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|91 W
|91 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|34.1 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 7700K official page
|Intel Core i7 6700K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
