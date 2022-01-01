Intel Core i7 7700K vs i5 12400F
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4.2 GHz Intel Core i7 7700K with 4-cores against the 2.5 GHz i5 12400F with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7700K
- Unlocked multiplier
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 630
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12400F
- Newer - released 5-years later
- Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 41.04 GB/s (115%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Has 2 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Core i7 7700K – 65 vs 91 Watt
- 43% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1686 vs 1176 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1208
Core i5 12400F +41%
1704
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5862
Core i5 12400F +104%
11965
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2725
Core i5 12400F +29%
3522
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9657
Core i5 12400F +102%
19482
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1171
Core i5 12400F +43%
1670
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4732
Core i5 12400F +82%
8620
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i7-7700K
|i5-12400F
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|HD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|42 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|100x
|25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|18MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|91 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1150 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|192
|-
|TMUs
|24
|-
|ROPs
|3
|-
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 7700K official page
|Intel Core i5 12400F official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
