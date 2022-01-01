Intel Core i7 8850H vs i7 11850H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 8850H with 6-cores against the 2.1-2.5 GHz i7 11850H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11850H
- Newer - released 3-years and 2-months later
- Has 15 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 55% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1594 vs 1031 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
983
Core i7 11850H +56%
1531
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5042
Core i7 11850H +145%
12372
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2426
Core i7 11850H +34%
3241
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10405
Core i7 11850H +110%
21811
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1036
Core i7 11850H +54%
1595
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5069
Core i7 11850H +70%
8641
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|May 11, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Tiger Lake H45
|Model number
|i7-8850H
|i7-11850H
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1787
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
Performance
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.1-2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|27x
|21-25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|24MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|35-45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1150 MHz
|1450 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|256
|TMUs
|24
|16
|ROPs
|3
|8
|Execution Units
|24
|32
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|51.2 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8850H official page
|Intel Core i7 11850H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
