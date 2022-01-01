Intel Core i9 12900K vs AMD Ryzen 9 7900X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i9 12900K with 16-cores against the 4.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7900X with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 9 7900X are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900K
- Consumes up to 26% less energy than the Ryzen 9 7900X – 125 vs 170 Watt
- Has 4 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7900X
- Has 46 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.6 GHz vs 5.2 GHz)
- Newer - released 10-months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900K +6%
1986
1868
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
27208
27074
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
4173
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
41153
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1968
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
17013
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|September 15, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Raphael
|Model number
|i9-12900K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM5
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|RDNA 2
Performance
|Cores
|16
|12
|Threads
|24
|24
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|5.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|47x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|14MB (shared)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|76MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|170 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|RDNA 2
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1550 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|16
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12900K official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|28
