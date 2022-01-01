Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 12900K or Ryzen 9 7900X: what's better?

Intel Core i9 12900K vs AMD Ryzen 9 7900X

Intel Core i9 12900K
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 7900X
Intel Core i9 12900K
AMD Ryzen 9 7900X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i9 12900K with 16-cores against the 4.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7900X with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 9 7900X are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7900X and 12900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900K
  • Consumes up to 26% less energy than the Ryzen 9 7900X – 125 vs 170 Watt
  • Has 4 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7900X
  • Has 46 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.6 GHz vs 5.2 GHz)
  • Newer - released 10-months later

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 12900K and AMD Ryzen 9 7900X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 27, 2021 September 15, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Raphael
Model number i9-12900K -
Socket LGA-1700 AM5
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 RDNA 2

Performance

Cores 16 12
Threads 24 24
Base Frequency 3.2 GHz 4.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.2 GHz 5.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 32x 47x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) -
L2 Cache 14MB (shared) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 76MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 125 W 170 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 RDNA 2
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz -
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 16 -
ROPs 8 -
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 12900K
0.78 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 7900X
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes -

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 12900K official page -
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 28

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

1. M1 Pro or Core i9 12900K
2. Ryzen 9 5900X or Core i9 12900K
3. Core i7 12700K or Core i9 12900K
4. Ryzen 9 6900HX or Core i9 12900K
5. Ryzen Threadripper 3990X or Core i9 12900K
6. Ryzen 9 5900X or Ryzen 9 7900X
7. Core i7 13700K or Ryzen 9 7900X

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 7900X or Intel Core i9 12900K?
Promotion
EnglishРусский