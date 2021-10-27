Intel Core i9 12900K
Core i9 12900K - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-1700 that has 16 cores and 24 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3200 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 5200 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 30 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
2034
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
27650
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
4356
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
38604
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
2024
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
18539
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i9-12900K
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
Performance
|Cores
|16
|Threads
|24
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|14MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1550 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|TMUs
|16
|ROPs
|8
|Execution Units
|32
|TGP
|15 W
iGPU FLOPS
0.78 TFLOPS
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12900K official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20