Intel Core i9 12900K vs i7 13700K
We compared two 16-core desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i9 12900K against the 3.4 GHz i7 13700K. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i7 13700K are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700K
- Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 5.2 GHz)
- Newer - released 11-months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1986
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
27208
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
4173
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
41153
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1968
Core i7 13700K +7%
2106
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
17013
Core i7 13700K +1%
17203
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|October 1, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Raptor Lake-S
|Model number
|i9-12900K
|i7-13700K
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|UHD Graphics 770
Performance
|Cores
|16
|16
|Threads
|24
|24
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|5.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|34x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|14MB (shared)
|2MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|54MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1550 MHz
|1550 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|256
|TMUs
|16
|16
|ROPs
|8
|8
|Execution Units
|32
|32
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12900K official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
