We compared two 16-core desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i9 12900K against the 3.4 GHz i7 13700K. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i7 13700K are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.