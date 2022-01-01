Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 12900K or Core i7 13700K: what's better?

Intel Core i9 12900K vs i7 13700K

Intel Core i9 12900K
VS
Intel Core i7 13700K
Intel Core i9 12900K
Intel Core i7 13700K

We compared two 16-core desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i9 12900K against the 3.4 GHz i7 13700K. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i7 13700K are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700K
  • Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 5.2 GHz)
  • Newer - released 11-months later

Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K
17013
Core i7 13700K +1%
17203
General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 27, 2021 October 1, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Raptor Lake-S
Model number i9-12900K i7-13700K
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 UHD Graphics 770

Performance

Cores 16 16
Threads 24 24
Base Frequency 3.2 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.2 GHz 5.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 32x 34x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 14MB (shared) 2MB (per core)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 54MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 125 W 125 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Intel UHD Graphics 770
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz 1550 MHz
Shading Units 256 256
TMUs 16 16
ROPs 8 8
Execution Units 32 32
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 12900K
0.78 TFLOPS
Core i7 13700K
0.78 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 12900K official page -
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 13700K or i9 12900K?
