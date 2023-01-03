Intel Core i9 13900H vs i7 13700HX
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i9 13900H with 14-cores against the 2.1 GHz i7 13700HX with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900H
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700HX
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 more physical cores
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1884
1875
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
14198
Core i7 13700HX +7%
15237
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|January 3, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Raptor Lake
|Model number
|i9-13900H
|i7-13700HX
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96 EU)
|UHD Graphics (32EU)
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|8
|P-Threads
|12
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.6 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.4 GHz
|5 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|8
|E-Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.9 GHz
|1.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|4.1 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Total Cores
|14
|16
|Total Threads
|20
|24
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|21x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|30MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|BGA-1964
|TDP
|35-45 W (configurable)
|45-55 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP
|115 W
|157 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96 EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1500 MHz
|1550 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|256
|TMUs
|48
|16
|ROPs
|24
|8
|Execution Units
|96
|32
|TGP
|15 W
|45 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 13900H official page
|Intel Core i7 13700HX official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|20
