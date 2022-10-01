Intel Core i9 13900K vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i9 13900K with 24-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900X with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i9 13900K are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900K
- Has 12 more physical cores
- Around 29.12 GB/s (61%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 30% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2133 vs 1644 points
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
- 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.5 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 2-years later
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Consumes up to 30% less energy than the Core i9 13900K – 105 vs 150 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900K +40%
2189
1559
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +79%
36866
20540
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3489
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
39320
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900K +30%
2127
1631
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +67%
23465
14065
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 1, 2022
|October 8, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake-S
|Vermeer
|Model number
|i9-13900K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|No
Performance
|Cores
|24
|12
|Threads
|32
|24
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.5 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|37x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|68MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|150 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|90°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1550 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|16
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900X official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
