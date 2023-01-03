Intel Core i9 13980HX vs i7 13650HX
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i9 13980HX with 24-cores against the 2.6 GHz i7 13650HX with 14-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Multi-Core Performance
Power Efficiency
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13980HX
- Has 10 more physical cores
- Has 12288 KB larger L3 cache size
- Around 12.8 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.6 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
- 14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2099 vs 1838 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13980HX +15%
2211
1921
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13980HX +48%
31321
21207
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13980HX +14%
2105
1847
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13980HX +42%
20469
14457
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|January 3, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Raptor Lake
|Model number
|i9-13980HX
|i7-13650HX
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (32EU)
|UHD Graphics (16EU)
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|6
|P-Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.2 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.6 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|E-Cores
|16
|8
|E-Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.6 GHz
|1.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|4 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Total Cores
|24
|14
|Total Threads
|32
|20
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|22x
|26x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|2MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|36MB (shared)
|24MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP (PL1)
|45-55 W (configurable)
|45-55 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP (PL2)
|157 W
|157 W
|Socket
|BGA-1964
|BGA-1964
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (16EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1650 MHz
|1550 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|128
|TMUs
|16
|16
|ROPs
|8
|8
|Execution Units
|32
|16
|TGP
|45 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
| - DDR5-5600
- DDR4-3200
| - DDR5-4800
- DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 13980HX official page
|Intel Core i7 13650HX official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
