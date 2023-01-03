Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 13980HX or Core i7 13650HX: what's better?

Intel Core i9 13980HX vs i7 13650HX

Intel Core i9 13980HX
VS
Intel Core i7 13650HX
Intel Core i9 13980HX
Intel Core i7 13650HX

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i9 13980HX with 24-cores against the 2.6 GHz i7 13650HX with 14-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 13650HX and 13980HX
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13980HX
  • Has 10 more physical cores
  • Has 12288 KB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 12.8 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.6 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
  • 14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2099 vs 1838 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13980HX +48%
31321
Core i7 13650HX
21207
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13980HX +42%
20469
Core i7 13650HX
14457
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 13980HX and i7 13650HX

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 3, 2023 January 3, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Raptor Lake
Model number i9-13980HX i7-13650HX
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (32EU) UHD Graphics (16EU)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 6
P-Threads 16 12
Base Frequency (P) 2.2 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.6 GHz 4.9 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 16 8
E-Threads 16 8
Base Frequency (E) 1.6 GHz 1.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 4 GHz 3.6 GHz
Total
Total Cores 24 14
Total Threads 32 20
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 22x 26x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 2MB (per core)
L3 Cache 36MB (shared) 24MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP (PL1) 45-55 W (configurable) 45-55 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP (PL2) 157 W 157 W
Socket BGA-1964 BGA-1964
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Intel UHD Graphics (16EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1650 MHz 1550 MHz
Shading Units 256 128
TMUs 16 16
ROPs 8 8
Execution Units 32 16
TGP 45 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 13980HX
0.74 TFLOPS
Core i7 13650HX
0.382 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types - DDR5-5600
- DDR4-3200		 - DDR5-4800
- DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 13980HX official page Intel Core i7 13650HX official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 13650HX or i9 13980HX?
