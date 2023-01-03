Intel Core i9 13980HX
Core i9 13980HX - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1964 that has 24 cores and 32 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2200 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 5600 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 36 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics (32EU).
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
2133
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
27115
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
2146
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
21501
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Model number
|i9-13980HX
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (32EU)
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|P-Threads
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.6 GHz
|E-Cores
|16
|E-Threads
|16
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|4 GHz
|Total Cores
|24
|Total Threads
|32
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|22x
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|36MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1964
|TDP
|45-55 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP
|157 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1650 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|TMUs
|16
|ROPs
|8
|Execution Units
|32
|TGP
|45 W
iGPU FLOPS
0.74 TFLOPS
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 13980HX official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20