Intel Core i9 13980HX

Core i9 13980HX - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1964 that has 24 cores and 32 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2200 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 5600 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 36 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics (32EU).

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Intel Core i9 13980HX in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
2133
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
27115
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
2146
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
21501
Specifications

Core i9 13980HX technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released January 3, 2023
Type Laptop
instruction set x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake
Model number i9-13980HX
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (32EU)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8
P-Threads 16
Base Frequency (P) 2.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.6 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 16
E-Threads 16
Base Frequency (E) 1.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 4 GHz
Total
Total Cores 24
Total Threads 32
Bus Frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 22x
L2 Cache 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 36MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm
Socket BGA-1964
TDP 45-55 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP 157 W
Peak temperature 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1650 MHz
Shading Units 256
TMUs 16
ROPs 8
Execution Units 32
TGP 45 W
iGPU FLOPS
0.74 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 13980HX official page
PCI Express Version 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20

Comments

