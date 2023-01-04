Home > Ryzen 3 7330U: performance and specs

AMD Ryzen 3 7330U

AMD Ryzen 3 7330U
  • Cores: 4
  • L3 cache: 8MB (shared)
  • TDP: 15 W
  • Transistor size: 7 nm
Ryzen 3 7330U - laptop processor produced by AMD for socket FP6 that has 4 cores and 8 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2300 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 4300 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 8 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000).
Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 3 7330U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of AMD Ryzen 3 7330U in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1095
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4422
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1049
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3746
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Specifications

Ryzen 3 7330U technical specifications

General

Vendor AMD
Released January 4, 2023
Type Laptop
instruction set x86-64
Codename Zen 3 (Cezanne)
Integrated GPU Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 4
P-Threads 8
Base Frequency (P) 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.3 GHz
Total
Total Cores 4
Total Threads 8
Bus Frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 23x
L1 Cache 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Package

Transistors 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm
Socket FP6
TDP 15 W
Peak temperature 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
GPU Base Clock 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1800 MHz
Shading Units 128
TMUs 8
ROPs 4
Execution Units 2
TGP 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
0.54 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
ECC Support Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 3 7330U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20

Сompetitors

1. AMD Ryzen 3 5425U or Ryzen 3 7330U
2. AMD Ryzen 5 7520U or Ryzen 3 7330U
3. AMD Ryzen 5 7530U or Ryzen 3 7330U
4. Intel Core i3 1305U or AMD Ryzen 3 7330U
5. Intel Core i3 N305 or AMD Ryzen 3 7330U
6. AMD Ryzen 3 7320U or Ryzen 3 7330U
Compare other CPUs (480+)

Comments

Do you have any questions about Ryzen 3 7330U? Please, use comment form below
Promotion
EnglishРусский