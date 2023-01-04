Ryzen 3 7330U - laptop processor produced by AMD for socket FP6 that has 4 cores and 8 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2300 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 4300 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 8 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000).

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 3 7330U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.