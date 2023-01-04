Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 3 7330U or Ryzen 3 7320U: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 3 7330U vs Ryzen 3 7320U

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 7330U against the 2.4 GHz Ryzen 3 7320U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 3 7330U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 7330U
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 7320U
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers

Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 4, 2023 January 5, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Zen 3 (Cezanne) Zen 2 (Mendocino)
Integrated GPU Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) Radeon 610M

P-Cores 4 4
P-Threads 8 8
Base Frequency (P) 2.3 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.3 GHz 4.1 GHz
Total Cores 4 4
Total Threads 8 8
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 23x 24x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Transistors 10.7 billions -
Fabrication process 7 nm 6 nm
Socket FP6 FP6
TDP 15 W 15 W
Peak temperature 95°C 95°C

Integrated Graphics Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) Radeon 610M
GPU Base Clock 1500 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1800 MHz 1900 MHz
Shading Units 128 128
TMUs 8 8
ROPs 4 4
Execution Units 2 2
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 3 7330U
0.54 TFLOPS
Ryzen 3 7320U
0.49 TFLOPS

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 LPDDR5-5500
Memory Size 64 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support Yes No

Official site AMD Ryzen 3 7330U official page AMD Ryzen 3 7320U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 4

