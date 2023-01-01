AMD Ryzen 5 5500U vs Ryzen 3 7330U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U with 6-cores against the 2.3 GHz Ryzen 3 7330U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 3 7330U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
- Has 2 more physical cores
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 7330U
- Newer - released 2-years later
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5500U +7%
1173
1101
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5500U +62%
7154
4419
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2472
Ryzen 3 7330U +24%
3072
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5500U +11%
13201
11880
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5500U +6%
1115
1049
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5500U +34%
4967
3719
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|January 4, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen 2 (Lucienne)
|Zen 3 (Cezanne)
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|4
|P-Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.1 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Total Cores
|6
|4
|Total Threads
|12
|8
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|23x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Transistors
|-
|10.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP (PL1)
|10-25 W (configurable)
|15 W
|Socket
|FP6
|FP6
|Peak temperature
|105°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1800 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Shading Units
|448
|128
|TMUs
|28
|8
|ROPs
|7
|4
|Execution Units
|-
|2
|TGP
|10-45 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
| - DDR4-3200
- LPDDR4-4266
| - DDR4-3200
- LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 7330U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1