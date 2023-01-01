Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 5 5500U or Ryzen 3 7330U: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 5 5500U vs Ryzen 3 7330U

AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
VS
AMD Ryzen 3 7330U
AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
AMD Ryzen 3 7330U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U with 6-cores against the 2.3 GHz Ryzen 3 7330U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 3 7330U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7330U and 5500U
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 7330U
  • Newer - released 2-years later
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5500U +62%
7154
Ryzen 3 7330U
4419
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5500U
2472
Ryzen 3 7330U +24%
3072
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5500U +11%
13201
Ryzen 3 7330U
11880
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5500U +34%
4967
Ryzen 3 7330U
3719
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U and Ryzen 3 7330U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 12, 2021 January 4, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Zen 2 (Lucienne) Zen 3 (Cezanne)
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 6 4
P-Threads 12 8
Base Frequency (P) 2.1 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4 GHz 4.3 GHz
Total
Total Cores 6 4
Total Threads 12 8
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21x 23x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors - 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP (PL1) 10-25 W (configurable) 15 W
Socket FP6 FP6
Peak temperature 105°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1800 MHz 1800 MHz
Shading Units 448 128
TMUs 28 8
ROPs 7 4
Execution Units - 2
TGP 10-45 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 5 5500U
1.108 TFLOPS
Ryzen 3 7330U
0.54 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types - DDR4-3200
- LPDDR4-4266		 - DDR4-3200
- LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 32 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page AMD Ryzen 3 7330U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 7330U or Ryzen 5 5500U?
