We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 7520U against the 2.3 GHz Ryzen 3 7330U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 3 7330U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.