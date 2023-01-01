AMD Ryzen 5 7520U vs Ryzen 3 7330U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 7520U against the 2.3 GHz Ryzen 3 7330U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 3 7330U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7520U
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 7330U
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 7520U +3%
1129
1095
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 7520U +4%
4609
4422
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 7520U +2%
1071
1049
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 7520U +7%
3994
3746
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|September 22, 2022
|January 4, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen 2 (Mendocino)
|Zen 3 (Cezanne)
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 610M
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
CPU
|P-Cores
|4
|4
|P-Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.8 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.3 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Total Cores
|4
|4
|Total Threads
|8
|8
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|23x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Transistors
|-
|10.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|7 nm
|Socket
|FT6
|FP6
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Peak temperature
|95°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon 610M
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|GPU Base Clock
|1500 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1900 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Shading Units
|128
|128
|TMUs
|8
|8
|ROPs
|4
|4
|Execution Units
|2
|2
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-5500
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 7520U official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 7330U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|4
|20
