AMD Ryzen 5 6600H
Ryzen 5 6600H - laptop processor produced by AMD for socket FP7 that has 6 cores and 12 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3300 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 4500 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 16 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics AMD Radeon 660M.
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1482
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8113
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|Codename
|Rembrandt
|Socket
|FP7
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 660M
Performance
|Cores
|6
|Threads
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|AMD Radeon 660M
|GPU Base Clock
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1900 MHz
|Shading Units
|384
|TMUs
|24
|ROPs
|16
|Execution Units
|6
|TGP
|15 W
iGPU FLOPS
1.46 TFLOPS
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 6600H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20