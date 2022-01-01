Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 5800H or Ryzen 5 6600H: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 5800H vs Ryzen 5 6600H

AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 6600H
AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
AMD Ryzen 5 6600H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800H with 8-cores against the 3.3 GHz Ryzen 5 6600H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6600H and 5800H
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 6600H
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800H – 45 vs 54 Watt
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 5800H and Ryzen 5 6600H

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 12, 2021 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Cezanne Rembrandt
Socket FP6 FP7
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon 660M

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 3.2 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 32x 33x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 7 nm 6 nm
TDP 35-54 W 45 W
Max. temperature 105°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon RX Vega 8 AMD Radeon 660M
GPU Base Clock - 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 2000 MHz 1900 MHz
Shading Units 512 384
TMUs 32 24
ROPs 8 16
Execution Units - 6
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 7 5800H
n/a
Ryzen 5 6600H
1.46 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB -
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.27 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes -

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 5800H official page AMD Ryzen 5 6600H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

1. Ryzen 7 5800H and Core i7 10750H
2. Ryzen 7 5800H and Ryzen 7 4800H
3. Ryzen 7 5800H and Core i7 10875H
4. Ryzen 7 5800H and Ryzen 9 5900HX
5. Ryzen 7 5800H and Ryzen 5 5600H
6. Ryzen 5 6600H and Core i7 11800H
7. Ryzen 5 6600H and Core i7 11600H
8. Ryzen 5 6600H and Core i5 12500H
9. Ryzen 5 6600H and Ryzen 7 6800H

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 6600H or Ryzen 7 5800H?
EnglishРусский