AMD Ryzen 5 6600H vs Ryzen 5 5600H VS AMD Ryzen 5 6600H AMD Ryzen 5 5600H We compared two 6-core laptop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 6600H against the 3.3 GHz Ryzen 5 5600H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 5600H and 6600H Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 6600H Newer - released 1-year later

Supports quad-channel memory

Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

More powerful AMD Radeon 660M integrated graphics: 1.46 vs 1.108 TFLOPS

More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers

Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600H – 45 vs 54 Watt

7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)

10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1472 vs 1342 points Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600H More than 10° C higher critical temperature

Specifications Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 6600H and Ryzen 5 5600H

General Vendor AMD AMD Released January 4, 2022 January 12, 2021 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Rembrandt Cezanne Socket FP7 FP6 Integrated GPU Radeon 660M Radeon RX Vega 7 Performance Cores 6 6 Threads 12 12 Base Frequency 3.3 GHz 3.3 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4.2 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 33x 33x L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Fabrication process 6 nm 7 nm TDP 45 W 35-54 W Max. temperature 95°C 105°C iGPU Integrated Graphics AMD Radeon 660M Radeon RX Vega 7 GPU Base Clock 1500 MHz 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1900 MHz 1800 MHz Shading Units 384 448 TMUs 24 28 ROPs 16 7 Execution Units 6 - TGP 15 W 10-45 W iGPU FLOPS Ryzen 5 6600H +32% 1.46 TFLOPS Ryzen 5 5600H 1.108 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 Memory Size - 32 GB Max. Memory Channels 4 2 ECC Support - Yes Misc Official site AMD Ryzen 5 6600H official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600H official page PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 16