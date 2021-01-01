AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
Ryzen 7 5700G - desktop processor produced by AMD for socket AM4 that has 8 cores and 16 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3800 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 4600 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 8 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Radeon RX Vega 8.
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1314
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8774
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|Released
|January 1, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Socket
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|8
|Threads
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20