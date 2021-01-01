Home > Ryzen 7 5700G: performance and specs

AMD Ryzen 7 5700G

Ryzen 7 5700G - desktop processor produced by AMD for socket AM4 that has 8 cores and 16 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3800 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 4600 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 8 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Radeon RX Vega 8.

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1314
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8774

Specifications

General

Vendor AMD
Released January 1, 2021
Type Desktop
Codename Zen 3
Socket AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 8
Threads 16
Base Frequency 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 38x
L3 Cache 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes

Power

Fabrication process 7 nm
TDP 65 W
Max. temperature 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB
ECC Support No

Misc

PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20

Comments

