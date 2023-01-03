Intel Core i5 13400 vs AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 13400 with 10-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700G with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13400
- Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
- Unlocked multiplier
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13400 +19%
1785
1499
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13400 +16%
16141
13913
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 13400 +18%
3829
3258
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13400 +8%
26183
24355
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1477
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9398
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|April 13, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Zen 3 (Cezanne)
|Model number
|i5-13400
|-
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 730
|Radeon RX Vega 8
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|8
|P-Threads
|12
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.5 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.6 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|E-Cores
|4
|-
|E-Threads
|4
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.8 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.3 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|10
|8
|Total Threads
|16
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|38x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Package
|Transistors
|-
|10.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM4
|TDP
|65 W
|45-65 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP
|154 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 730
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1550 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|512
|TMUs
|48
|32
|ROPs
|24
|8
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|-
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 13400 official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5700G official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|24
