Intel Core i7 11700 vs AMD Ryzen 7 5700G

Intel Core i7 11700
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
Intel Core i7 11700
AMD Ryzen 7 5700G

We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i7 11700 against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5700G and 11700
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 27% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1658 vs 1309 points
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700 +25%
1631
Ryzen 7 5700G
1303
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11700 and AMD Ryzen 7 5700G

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released March 16, 2021 April 13, 2021
Launch price 323 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Rocket Lake Zen 3
Model number i7-11700 -
Socket BGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 38x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s -
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11700 official page AMD Ryzen 7 5700G official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5700G or Intel Core i7 11700?
