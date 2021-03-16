Intel Core i7 11700 vs AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i7 11700 against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 27% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1658 vs 1309 points
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
584
582
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5324
Ryzen 7 5700G +1%
5365
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700 +25%
1631
1303
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8255
Ryzen 7 5700G +5%
8649
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|April 13, 2021
|Launch price
|323 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i7-11700
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11700 official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5700G official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
