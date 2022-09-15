Home > Ryzen 7 7700X: performance and specs

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X

Ryzen 7 7700X - desktop processor produced by AMD for socket AM5 that has 8 cores and 16 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 4500 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 5400 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 40 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics RDNA 2.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 7 7700X are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.

Benchmarks

Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1827
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
17918

Specifications

General

Vendor AMD
Released September 15, 2022
Type Desktop
instruction set x86-64
Codename Raphael
Socket AM5
Integrated GPU RDNA 2

Performance

Cores 8
Threads 16
Base Frequency 4.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 45x
L2 Cache 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 40MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes

Power

Fabrication process 5 nm
TDP 105 W
Max. temperature 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics RDNA 2

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2

Misc

PCI Express Version 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 28

