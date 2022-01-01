Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 12900K or Ryzen 7 7700X: what's better?

Intel Core i9 12900K vs AMD Ryzen 7 7700X

Intel Core i9 12900K
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
Intel Core i9 12900K
AMD Ryzen 7 7700X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i9 12900K with 16-cores against the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7700X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7700X and 12900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900K
  • Has 8 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Consumes up to 16% less energy than the Core i9 12900K – 105 vs 125 Watt
  • 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2209 vs 1982 points
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 5.2 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +42%
27560
Ryzen 7 7700X
19411
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900K
1983
Ryzen 7 7700X +12%
2228
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +18%
17209
Ryzen 7 7700X
14573
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 12900K and AMD Ryzen 7 7700X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 27, 2021 September 29, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Raphael
Model number i9-12900K -
Socket LGA-1700 AM5
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 Radeon Graphics

Performance

Cores 16 8
Threads 24 16
Base Frequency 3.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.2 GHz 5.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 32x 45x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 14MB (shared) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 40MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 6.57 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 125 W 105 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 AMD Radeon Graphics
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 16 -
ROPs 8 -
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 12900K
0.78 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 7700X
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR5-5200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes -

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 12900K official page AMD Ryzen 7 7700X official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 24

