AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D vs Ryzen 7 7700X
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 4.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D against the 4.5 GHz Ryzen 7 7700X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 7 7800X3D are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D
- Has 64 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
- More than 6° C higher critical temperature
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 7800X3D +7%
2160
2014
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 7800X3D +16%
23024
19873
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
4291
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
36721
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 7800X3D +3%
2255
2179
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 7800X3D +13%
16345
14455
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2023
|September 29, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen 4 (Raphael)
|Zen 4 (Raphael)
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|8
|P-Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|4.4 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5 GHz
|5.4 GHz
|Total Cores
|8
|8
|Total Threads
|16
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|44x
|45x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|96MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Package
|Transistors
|6.57 billions
|6.57 billions
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|AM5
|AM5
|TDP
|120 W
|105 W
|Peak temperature
|89°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|GPU Base Clock
|1500 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|2200 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|128
|128
|TMUs
|8
|8
|ROPs
|4
|4
|Execution Units
|2
|2
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|70 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 7700X official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|24
|28
