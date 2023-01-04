Home > Ryzen 7 7840HS: performance and specs

AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS

  • Cores: 8
  • L3 cache: 16MB (shared)
  • TDP: 35-54 W
  • Transistor size: 4 nm
Ryzen 7 7840HS - laptop processor produced by AMD for socket FP8 that has 8 cores and 16 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3800 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 5100 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 16 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Radeon 780M.
Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 7 7840HS are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1660
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12905
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1891
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
13733
Specifications

Ryzen 7 7840HS technical specifications

General

Vendor AMD
Released January 4, 2023
Type Laptop
instruction set x86-64
Codename Zen 4 (Phoenix)
Integrated GPU Radeon 780M

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8
P-Threads 16
Base Frequency (P) 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.1 GHz
Total
Total Cores 8
Total Threads 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 38x
L1 Cache 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Package

Transistors 25 billions
Fabrication process 4 nm
Socket FP8
TDP 35-54 W (configurable)
Peak temperature 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon 780M
GPU Base Clock 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 2900 MHz
Shading Units 768
TMUs 48
ROPs 32
Execution Units 12
TGP 15 W
Max. Resolution 7680x4320 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
8.12 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5600, LPDDR5x-7500
Memory Size 256 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS official page
PCI Express Version 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20

