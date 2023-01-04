AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS
- Cores: 8
- L3 cache: 16MB (shared)
- TDP: 35-54 W
- Transistor size: 4 nm
Ryzen 7 7840HS - laptop processor produced by AMD for socket FP8 that has 8 cores and 16 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3800 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 5100 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 16 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Radeon 780M.
Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 7 7840HS are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1660
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12905
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1891
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
13733
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen 4 (Phoenix)
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 780M
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|P-Threads
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.1 GHz
|Total Cores
|8
|Total Threads
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Package
|Transistors
|25 billions
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|Socket
|FP8
|TDP
|35-54 W (configurable)
|Peak temperature
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon 780M
|GPU Base Clock
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|2900 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|TMUs
|48
|ROPs
|32
|Execution Units
|12
|TGP
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|7680x4320 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
8.12 TFLOPS
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, LPDDR5x-7500
|Memory Size
|256 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20