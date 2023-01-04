AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS vs Ryzen 7 7735HS
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS against the 3.2 GHz Ryzen 7 7735HS. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 7 7840HS are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 4 versus 6 nanometers
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.75 GHz)
- 12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1876 vs 1681 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 7840HS +4%
1662
1599
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 7840HS +11%
16971
15306
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 7840HS +11%
1882
1692
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 7840HS +25%
13698
10936
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2023
|January 4, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen 4 (Phoenix)
|Zen 3+ (Rembrandt)
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 780M
|Radeon 680M
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|8
|P-Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.8 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.1 GHz
|4.75 GHz
|Total Cores
|8
|8
|Total Threads
|16
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|32x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Transistors
|25 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|6 nm
|Socket
|FP8
|FP7
|TDP
|35-54 W (configurable)
|35-54 W (configurable)
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon 780M
|Radeon 680M
|GPU Base Clock
|1500 MHz
|2000 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|2900 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|768
|TMUs
|48
|48
|ROPs
|32
|32
|Execution Units
|12
|12
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|7680x4320 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, LPDDR5x-7500
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|256 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|-
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
