Home > Celeron N5100: performance and specs

Intel Celeron N5100

Intel Celeron N5100

Celeron N5100 - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1338 that has 4 cores and 4 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 1100 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 4 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 24 EUs.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Intel Celeron N5100 in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
255
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
691
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
624
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1767

Specifications

Celeron N5100 technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released January 11, 2021
Type Laptop
Codename Jasper Lake
Model number N5100
Socket BGA-1338
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 24 EUs

Performance

Cores 4
Threads 4
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz
Multiplier 11x
L2 Cache 378K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm
TDP 6 W
Max. temperature 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR4x-2933
Memory Size 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Celeron N5100 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 8

Сompetitors

1. Celeron N5100 or Pentium Silver N5000
2. Celeron N5100 or Pentium Silver N5030
3. Celeron N5100 or Pentium Silver N6000

Comments

Do you have any questions about Celeron N5100? Please, use comment form below
EnglishРусский