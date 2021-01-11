Home > CPU Comparisons > Celeron N5100 or Celeron N4500: what's better?

Intel Celeron N5100 vs Celeron N4500

Intel Celeron N5100
VS
Intel Celeron N4500
Intel Celeron N5100
Intel Celeron N4500

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Celeron N5100 with 4-cores against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N4500 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between N4500 and N5100
Advantages of Intel Celeron N5100
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • More powerful Intel UHD Graphics 24 EUs integrated graphics: 0.3 vs 0.24 TFLOPS
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4500
  • Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-2933 RAM

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Celeron N5100 +154%
1831
Celeron N4500
720
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Celeron N5100 +26%
2678
Celeron N4500
2117
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Celeron N5100 +57%
1852
Celeron N4500
1176

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Celeron N5100 and Celeron N4500

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 11, 2021 January 11, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Jasper Lake Jasper Lake
Model number N5100 N4500
Socket BGA-1338 BGA-1338
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 24 EUs UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 4 2
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 1.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 11x 11x
L2 Cache 384K (per core) -
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 6 W 6 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 24 EUs Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
GPU Base Clock 350-450 MHz 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 750-900 MHz 750 MHz
Shading Units 256 256
TMUs 16 16
ROPs 8 8
Execution Units 24 16
TGP 10 W 6 W
iGPU FLOPS
Celeron N5100 +25%
0.3 TFLOPS
Celeron N4500
0.24 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR4x-2933 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 16 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Celeron N5100 official page Intel Celeron N4500 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 8 12

