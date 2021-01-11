Intel Celeron N5100 vs Celeron N4500
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Celeron N5100 with 4-cores against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N4500 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Celeron N5100
- Has 2 more physical cores
- More powerful Intel UHD Graphics 24 EUs integrated graphics: 0.3 vs 0.24 TFLOPS
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4500
- Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Celeron N5100 +55%
704
454
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Celeron N5100 +154%
1831
720
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1302
Celeron N4500 +8%
1406
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Celeron N5100 +26%
2678
2117
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Celeron N5100 +1%
628
622
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Celeron N5100 +57%
1852
1176
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 11, 2021
|January 11, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Jasper Lake
|Jasper Lake
|Model number
|N5100
|N4500
|Socket
|BGA-1338
|BGA-1338
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 24 EUs
|UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|2
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|11x
|11x
|L2 Cache
|384K (per core)
|-
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|6 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 24 EUs
|Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|350-450 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|750-900 MHz
|750 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|256
|TMUs
|16
|16
|ROPs
|8
|8
|Execution Units
|24
|16
|TGP
|10 W
|6 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR4x-2933
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Celeron N5100 official page
|Intel Celeron N4500 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|8
|12
