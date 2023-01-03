Intel Processor N100 vs Celeron N5100
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 0 GHz Intel Processor N100 against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N5100. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Intel Processor N100 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Processor N100
- Newer - released 2-years later
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Processor N100 +31%
906
691
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Processor N100 +61%
2917
1807
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1406
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3343
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
586
Celeron N5100 +6%
620
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Processor N100 +27%
2107
1656
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|January 11, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake
|Jasper Lake
|Model number
|N100
|N5100
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (24 EU)
|UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 24 EU)
CPU
|P-Cores
|-
|4
|P-Threads
|-
|4
|Base Frequency (P)
|0 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|E-Cores
|4
|-
|E-Threads
|4
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|3.4 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|4
|4
|Total Threads
|4
|4
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|11x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|2MB (shared)
|384K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1264
|BGA-1338
|TDP
|6 W
|6 W
|Peak temperature
|105°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (24 EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 24 EU)
|GPU Boost Clock
|750 MHz
|800 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|256
|TMUs
|16
|16
|ROPs
|8
|8
|Execution Units
|24
|24
|TGP
|10 W
|10 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-4800
|DDR4-2933, LPDDR4x-2933
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|1
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Processor N100 official page
|Intel Celeron N5100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|9
|8
