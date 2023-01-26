Intel Processor N95 vs Celeron N5100 VS Intel Processor N95 Intel Celeron N5100 We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Processor N95 against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N5100. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Processor N95 and Celeron N5100

General Vendor Intel Intel Released January 26, 2023 January 11, 2021 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Alder Lake Jasper Lake Model number N95 N5100 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (16EU) UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 24 EU)

CPU Performance Cores P-Cores 4 4 P-Threads 4 4 Base Frequency (P) 3.4 GHz 1.1 GHz Total Total Cores 4 4 Total Threads 4 4 Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 34x 11x L1 Cache 96K (per core) - L2 Cache 2MB (shared) 384K (per core) L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 4MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Socket BGA-1264 BGA-1338 TDP 15 W 6 W Peak temperature 105°C 105°C

iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (16EU) Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 24 EU) GPU Base Clock 350 MHz - GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz 800 MHz Shading Units 256 256 TMUs 16 16 ROPs 8 8 Execution Units 16 24 TGP 6 W 10 W iGPU FLOPS Processor N95 0.24 TFLOPS Celeron N5100 0.3 TFLOPS

Memory Support Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-4800 DDR4-2933, LPDDR4x-2933 Memory Size 16 GB 16 GB Max. Memory Channels 1 2 ECC Support No No

Misc Official site Intel Processor N95 official page Intel Celeron N5100 official page PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 9 8