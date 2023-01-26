Home > CPU Comparisons > Processor N95 or Celeron N5100: what's better?

Intel Processor N95 vs Celeron N5100

Intel Processor N95
VS
Intel Celeron N5100
Intel Processor N95
Intel Celeron N5100

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Processor N95 against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N5100. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between N5100 and N95
Advantages of Intel Processor N95
  • Newer - released 2-years and 1-month later
  • Has 2048 KB larger L3 cache size
  • 30% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 804 vs 617 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Processor N95 +40%
2520
Celeron N5100
1795
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Processor N95 +43%
1991
Celeron N5100
1393
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Processor N95 +65%
5452
Celeron N5100
3302
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Processor N95 +44%
2372
Celeron N5100
1642
Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Processor N95 and Celeron N5100

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 26, 2023 January 11, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake Jasper Lake
Model number N95 N5100
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (16EU) UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 24 EU)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 4 4
P-Threads 4 4
Base Frequency (P) 3.4 GHz 1.1 GHz
Total
Total Cores 4 4
Total Threads 4 4
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 34x 11x
L1 Cache 96K (per core) -
L2 Cache 2MB (shared) 384K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
Socket BGA-1264 BGA-1338
TDP 15 W 6 W
Peak temperature 105°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (16EU) Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 24 EU)
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz 800 MHz
Shading Units 256 256
TMUs 16 16
ROPs 8 8
Execution Units 16 24
TGP 6 W 10 W
iGPU FLOPS
Processor N95
0.24 TFLOPS
Celeron N5100
0.3 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-4800 DDR4-2933, LPDDR4x-2933
Memory Size 16 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 1 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Processor N95 official page Intel Celeron N5100 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 9 8

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Processor N95 or Celeron N5095
2. Processor N95 or Processor N100
3. Processor N95 or Ryzen 3 7320U
4. Processor N95 or Pentium Silver N6005
5. Celeron N5100 or Celeron N5095
6. Celeron N5100 or Processor N100
7. Celeron N5100 or Celeron J4125
Compare other CPUs (480+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Celeron N5100 or Processor N95?
EnglishРусский