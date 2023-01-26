Intel Processor N95 vs Celeron N5100
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Processor N95 against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N5100. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Processor N95
- Newer - released 2-years and 1-month later
- Has 2048 KB larger L3 cache size
- 30% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 804 vs 617 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Processor N95 +1%
697
688
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Processor N95 +40%
2520
1795
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Processor N95 +43%
1991
1393
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Processor N95 +65%
5452
3302
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Processor N95 +30%
798
615
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Processor N95 +44%
2372
1642
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 26, 2023
|January 11, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake
|Jasper Lake
|Model number
|N95
|N5100
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (16EU)
|UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 24 EU)
CPU
|P-Cores
|4
|4
|P-Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.4 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Total Cores
|4
|4
|Total Threads
|4
|4
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|11x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|2MB (shared)
|384K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1264
|BGA-1338
|TDP
|15 W
|6 W
|Peak temperature
|105°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (16EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 24 EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1200 MHz
|800 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|256
|TMUs
|16
|16
|ROPs
|8
|8
|Execution Units
|16
|24
|TGP
|6 W
|10 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-4800
|DDR4-2933, LPDDR4x-2933
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|1
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Processor N95 official page
|Intel Celeron N5100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|9
|8
