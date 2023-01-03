Intel Core i3 N305 vs Celeron N5100
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 0 GHz Intel Core i3 N305 with 8-cores against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N5100 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i3 N305 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
53
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
82
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
44
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 N305
- Newer - released 2-years later
- Has 4 more physical cores
- 78% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1096 vs 617 points
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i3 N305 +76%
1214
691
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 N305 +101%
3633
1807
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1406
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3343
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 N305 +78%
1101
620
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 N305 +181%
4661
1656
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|January 11, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake
|Jasper Lake
|Model number
|i3-N305
|N5100
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (32EU)
|UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 24 EU)
CPU
|P-Cores
|-
|4
|P-Threads
|-
|4
|Base Frequency (P)
|0 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|-
|E-Threads
|8
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.8 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.9 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|8
|4
|Total Threads
|8
|4
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|11x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|2MB (shared)
|384K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|BGA-1338
|TDP
|9-15 W (configurable)
|6 W
|Peak temperature
|105°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 24 EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1250 MHz
|800 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|256
|TMUs
|16
|16
|ROPs
|8
|8
|Execution Units
|32
|24
|TGP
|45 W
|10 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-4800
|DDR4-2933, LPDDR4x-2933
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|1
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 N305 official page
|Intel Celeron N5100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|9
|8
