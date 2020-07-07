Intel Core i3 1005G1
Core i3 1005G1 - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1526 that has 2 cores and 4 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 1200 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 3400 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 4 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics G1.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
408
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
952
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2315
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5348
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
972
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1910
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|Launch price
|281 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i3-1005G1
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
Performance
|Cores
|2
|Threads
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|Multiplier
|12x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
