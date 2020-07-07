Home > Core i3 1005G1: performance and specs

Core i3 1005G1 - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1526 that has 2 cores and 4 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 1200 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 3400 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 4 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics G1.

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
408
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
952
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2315
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5348
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
972
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1910

General

Vendor Intel
Released August 1, 2019
Launch price 281 USD
Type Laptop
Codename Ice Lake
Model number i3-1005G1
Socket BGA-1526
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics G1

Performance

Cores 2
Threads 4
Base Frequency 1.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.4 GHz
Multiplier 12x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication Process 10 nm
TDP 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
Memory Size 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 1005G1 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512

Markanday 07 July 2020 23:44
Thanks a lot. its great graphics info.
