Intel Core i3 1115G4 vs i3 1005G1
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 3 GHz Intel Core i3 1115G4 against the 1.2 GHz i3 1005G1. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1115G4
- Newer - released 1 year and 1 month later
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 21% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
402
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
929
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2291
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5257
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1115G4 +29%
1224
947
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1115G4 +17%
2241
1910
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|August 1, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|281 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i3-1115G4
|i3-1005G1
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|30x
|12x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 1115G4 official page
|Intel Core i3 1005G1 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
