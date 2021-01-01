Intel Core i3 1005G1 vs Celeron N4500
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Core i3 1005G1 against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N4500. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1005G1
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 70% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1056 vs 620 points
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4500
- Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
- Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Core i3 1005G1 – 6 vs 15 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1005G1 +147%
1120
454
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1005G1 +243%
2469
720
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 1005G1 +65%
2315
1406
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1005G1 +147%
5225
2117
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1005G1 +71%
1061
622
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1005G1 +84%
2167
1176
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|January 11, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Jasper Lake
|Model number
|i3-1005G1
|N4500
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|BGA-1338
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics G1
|UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|2
|Base Frequency
|1.2 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|12x
|11x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|-
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|6 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
|Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|750 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|256
|TMUs
|32
|16
|ROPs
|4
|8
|Execution Units
|-
|16
|TGP
|15 W
|6 W
|Max. Resolution
|5120x3200 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 1005G1 official page
|Intel Celeron N4500 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|12
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
Cast your vote
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3