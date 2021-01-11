Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium Silver N6000 or Core i3 1005G1: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N6000 with 4-cores against the 1.2 GHz Core i3 1005G1 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1005G1 and N6000
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N6000
  • Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
  • Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Core i3 1005G1 – 6 vs 15 Watt
  • Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1005G1
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 37% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 991 vs 721 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Silver N6000 and Core i3 1005G1

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 11, 2021 August 1, 2019
Launch price - 281 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Jasper Lake Ice Lake
Model number N6000 i3-1005G1
Socket BGA-1338 BGA-1526
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 32 EUs Intel UHD Graphics G1

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 3.4 GHz
Multiplier 11x 12x
Bus Bandwidth - 4 GT/s
L1 Cache - 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 378K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 6 W 15 W
Max. temperature 105°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR4x-2933 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
Memory Size 16 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Silver N6000 official page Intel Core i3 1005G1 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 8 -
Instruction Set - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 1005G1 or Pentium Silver N6000?
