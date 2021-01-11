Intel Pentium Silver N6000 vs Core i3 1005G1
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N6000 with 4-cores against the 1.2 GHz Core i3 1005G1 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N6000
- Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
- Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Core i3 1005G1 – 6 vs 15 Watt
- Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1005G1
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 37% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 991 vs 721 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1005G1 +48%
415
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1005G1 +23%
953
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1480
Core i3 1005G1 +55%
2294
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3871
Core i3 1005G1 +36%
5260
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1005G1 +39%
1009
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1807
Core i3 1005G1 +7%
1936
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 11, 2021
|August 1, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|281 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Jasper Lake
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|N6000
|i3-1005G1
|Socket
|BGA-1338
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 32 EUs
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.4 GHz
|Multiplier
|11x
|12x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|378K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR4x-2933
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Silver N6000 official page
|Intel Core i3 1005G1 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|8
|-
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
