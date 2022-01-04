Intel Core i5 12400F vs i5 12400 VS Intel Core i5 12400F Intel Core i5 12400 We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12400F against the 2.5 GHz i5 12400. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 12400 and 12400F Advantages of Intel Core i5 12400 Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 730

By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12400F and i5 12400

General Vendor Intel Intel Released January 4, 2022 January 4, 2022 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Alder Lake-S Alder Lake-S Model number i5-12400F i5-12400 Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1700 Integrated GPU No UHD Graphics 730 Performance Cores 6 6 Threads 12 12 Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 2.5 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 25x 25x L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core) L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 18MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm TDP 65 W 65 W Max. temperature 100°C 100°C iGPU Integrated Graphics - Intel UHD Graphics 730 GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock - 1450 MHz Shading Units - 192 TMUs - 48 ROPs - 24 Execution Units - 24 TGP - 15 W Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz iGPU FLOPS Core i5 12400F n/a Core i5 12400 0.35 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 76.8 GB/s ECC Support No No Misc Official site Intel Core i5 12400F official page Intel Core i5 12400 official page PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 20