Intel Core i5 12400F vs i5 12400
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12400F against the 2.5 GHz i5 12400. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12400
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 730
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1694
1694
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
11987
11963
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3529
Core i5 12400 +1%
3557
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
19480
19526
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1674
Core i5 12400 +3%
1726
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8699
Core i5 12400 +1%
8751
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i5-12400F
|i5-12400
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|No
|UHD Graphics 730
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|25x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|18MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Intel UHD Graphics 730
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1450 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|192
|TMUs
|-
|48
|ROPs
|-
|24
|Execution Units
|-
|24
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12400F official page
|Intel Core i5 12400 official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
Cast your vote
3 (37.5%)
5 (62.5%)
Total votes: 8